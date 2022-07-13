Skip to main content

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one way to spend their money.

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a bunch of money for a naming rights deal. Acrisure made them the 11th-highest paid team in the NFL for their stadium. So, what should they do with it? 

Keeping up with the times is important for the NFL. It doesn't mean remove all the history that goes into a franchise, but it does mean adapting. And for the Steelers, getting rid of the cold when they don't need it is adapting. 

There's no need to make teams like the Miami Dolphins comfortable when they come to town, but there's also no need to have everyone freeze when you're playing the New England Patriots. 

What should the Steelers do with their $150 million deal? Add a retractable roof. 

