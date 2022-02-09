Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Is Louis Riddick Steelers Top GM Option?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now at six GM candidates.

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a pretty big name to their general manager search after reports surfaced that they will be interviewing ESPN commentator Louis Riddick. 

Now, the question arises, is this a real opportunity for Riddick? The former Philadelphia Eagles executive has been a hot name on the GM job search for years, but never landed anything since his time with the Eagles. 

Compared to who Pittsburgh has already interviewed, is Riddick the front-runner for outside hires? And how does he stack up against in-house candidates like Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan?

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Sets Asking Price for Steelers

Read More

Numbers Show How Badly Steelers Need Second Running Back

Steelers Interviewing Louis Riddick for GM Job

Aaron Donald Calls T.J. Watt NFL MVP

Start the Kyler Murray to Steelers Rumors

Should Steelers Be in Contention for Jimmy Garoppolo?

USATSI_16936534_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

Is Louis Riddick Steelers Top GM Option?

1 minute ago
USATSI_17164374_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Numbers Show How Badly Steelers Need to Lighten Najee Harris' Workload

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16886364_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Diontae Johnson Sets Asking Price for Steelers

1 hour ago
USATSI_14791565_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Surprising Change at WR Coach

16 hours ago
USATSI_17329925_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Interviewing Louis Riddick for GM Job

23 hours ago
USATSI_17477793_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Aaron Donald Calls T.J. Watt NFL MVP

Feb 8, 2022
USATSI_17522866_168388034_lowres
News

Start the Kyler Murray to Steelers Rumors

Feb 8, 2022
Untitled design (27)
News

Civil Rights Leaders Trying to End Rooney Rule

Feb 8, 2022