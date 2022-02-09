Is Louis Riddick Steelers Top GM Option?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now at six GM candidates.

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a pretty big name to their general manager search after reports surfaced that they will be interviewing ESPN commentator Louis Riddick.

Now, the question arises, is this a real opportunity for Riddick? The former Philadelphia Eagles executive has been a hot name on the GM job search for years, but never landed anything since his time with the Eagles.

Compared to who Pittsburgh has already interviewed, is Riddick the front-runner for outside hires? And how does he stack up against in-house candidates like Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan?

