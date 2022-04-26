Takeaway: Steelers Will Go Get RB2

Benny Snell might still be the Pittsburgh Steelers backup, but he's not their RB2.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have three running backs on the roster heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, but they only feel confident in two.

Speaking at the Steelers Pre-Draft press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke of his confidence in Benny Snell as the team's backup, but didn't have much love for what Anthony McFarland has done thus far.

Snell, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, had his lowest touch count in 2021 with 36. Meanwhile, McFarland played in just two games while Najee Harris ran the ball 307 times as a rookie.

"Both capable young guys," Tomlin said on Snell and McFarland. "Their resumes speak for themselves. Benny has been capable as a backup runner, has been capable as a [special] teamer. McFarland less so, less availability there. But they will define their roles with how they perform and obviously how they perform against competition, competition that's here and maybe competition that's not here."

It wasn't a "these are our guys" answer, though. It was more of a these players still need to prove themselves type of response.

Which is likely what many fans wanted to hear. The Steelers saw once again what too large of a workload does to a running back in one season. Harris was banged up and much less effective by the playoffs, and that isn't going to get any better if he continues to touch the football 400 times a year.

The Steelers might feel confident enough to say Snell is their backup and McFarland has a chance to make the roster, but it doesn't feel their confident enough to make either their RB2.

Maybe that player doesn't come in the NFL Draft, but they likely come at some point before training camp.

This team isn't done adding to their roster. Running back is on that to-do list.

