PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers likely haven't started talking to Diontae Johnson about his next contract, but as the wide receiver market grows, that conversation is becoming a more and more anticipated one.

For the Steelers, they're looking at $20-plus million a year for their WR1. As of now, they view Johnson as that guy within the group. However, that doesn't mean they view him as that guy long-term.

Listening to head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert speak at their Pre-Draft press conference, it became clear that this team isn't going to pay Johnson this offseason.

What they will do, though, is draft a wide receiver in the top three rounds.

"We have always talked about -- our top three picks, they have to become starters in the business model that we follow because you have to have so many players fit into so many categories," Colbert said on the expanding wide receiver market. "When you miss on a player in those rounds, which we have, you end up spending more money trying to replace them in free agency. And we are always cognizant of what goes on at a different position and its impact on a salary cap, and hopefully you have some players that are worthy of that type of consideration. But that comes back to, you know, what we're about to do on Thursday in trying to make the best picks possible."

Therefore, Johnson's next contract won't be determined just by his play in 2022. He'll need to take another step toward his superstar potential in order to receiver his mega deal from Pittsburgh, but they also need to see that Johnson AND the rookie are part of the future.

It can't appear as if the rookie has a higher ceiling. If it does, Johnson is on his way to the open market.

"Any player at any position that we desire to pay, we feel he better be special at his position and maybe exceed where he was drafted and just recognize what they have accomplished at this level," Colbert said. "Again, I think we can do that at any given position for that special player within that group."

Right now, Johnson is that special player. He's a third-round pick who turned into the team's best option. But until the Steelers see what their 2022 rookie will do, he's not a sure fire to get paid in Pittsburgh.

