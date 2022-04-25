Steelers Will Make Phone Calls About Trading Up in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to do their homework about trading in the first round.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert spoke to the media for the final time before the 2022 NFL Draft, and in their press conference, they dropped a nugget that many find interesting.

General manager Kevin Colbert said during his opening remarks that the team will finish making phone calls for trades up and back in the first round within the next two days.

"Any time we have draft preparations and two players are close, if you have strength at one position and the players are close, obviously we'll take that player where you're strength isn't that good," Colbert said about taking best player available. "You'll make a huge mistake if you reach down low in your developments and on your boards for players who aren't as good."

The Steelers have been linked to quarterbacks in the first round, with trading up for Malik Willis being a hot topic amongst fans and media. Pittsburgh will spend the next 48 hours finalizing their big board and could place Willis's value high enough to move up.

The Steelers go through the first round of the draft as if they would pick with each selection. That allows them to know how high they value each prospect.

When it comes to figuring out what their trade value for a package would be, Colbert dropped a pretty interesting example.

"We'll calculate the value to move up from 20 to 7."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers 'Sure Bet' to Draft Malik Willis

Terrell Edmunds Signing Impacts Steelers Draft Plans

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

What Steelers Would Trade for Deebo Samuel

Le'Veon Bell Takes Shot at Steelers in Deebo Samuel Take

Deebo Samuel Immediately Becomes Option for Steelers

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft