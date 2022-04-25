Skip to main content

Steelers Are Looking For This in Their Next Franchise QB

Mike Tomlin has a checklist for the Pittsburgh Steelers next quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing their 2022 NFL Draft plans, which likely include adding a quarterback at some point over the weekend. 

The Steelers have met with seven quarterback prospects in this year's draft, and although head coach Mike Tomlin can't identify one exact trait he wants in his next franchise QB, he does have a list he's looking for. 

"I think that's the ultimate competitor position," Tomlin said. "Those that run to and not from competition, those that embrace competition and the intensity of it and the anxiety that might be associated with it, I think they have a leg up."

MORE: Steelers Will Make Calls About Moving Up in NFL Draft

General manager Kevin Colbert said the team has spent plenty of time scouting the quarterbacks in this class, but didn't confirm they'll add one. 

That being said, Pittsburgh has been named the team to watch in the first round for a passer. Liberty's Malik Willis, Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder remain the best bets for their top pick. 

"Obviously, there's some pedigree related things per the position," Tomlin said. "Arm strength, accuracy and so forth, but that's either present of it's not. The intangible quality associated with competition I think is something that's valuable."

