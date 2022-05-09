Skip to main content

Steelers Biggest Improvement: How WRs Will Work Together

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four playmakers at receiver. So, how will they work in the offense?

How will the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room work together this season? Does anyone have to adjust to life in a new role? And can George Pickens and Calvin Austin make an immediate impact? 

The answer to all is yes. 

Let's start with the new roles. It's likely that Chase Claypool takes his talents inside to the slot in 2022, while remaining the team's WR2. He'll play on the outside and then move to slot in 11-personnel to allow Pickens to play the outside, which is a better fit naturally. 

Claypool carries everything you want in a slot receiver, including the impressive ability to make things happen with the ball in his hands. With more potential to make plays with his after-catch ability, the move should be effortless. 

Pickens and Austin should see immediate playing time this season, as long as they develop how they should. Pickens could play across the field, but will need to adjust to a more diverse route tree. Meanwhile, Austin will spend his time in the slot after playing the outside for most of his career at Memphis. 

In Matt Canada's offense, Austin should have plenty of opportunity to showcase his skills as a play-maker. 

Diontae Johnson isn't going anywhere. He'll remain the team's primary target and true X-receiver. He plays that position perfectly, and in the Steelers offense, it's extremely valuable. 

At the end of the day, this group is scary good on paper. If they meet expectations, Pittsburgh should see a major upgrade at wide receiver. 

