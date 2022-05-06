George Pickens Says He Brings Steelers Mentality at WR

PITTSBURGH -- George Pickens is a gritty player on the football field, which seems to fit perfectly for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team's second-round pick says he matches the mentality the wideouts already have.

"They're real physical. That's really the biggest thing. Aggressiveness," Pickens told Steelers.com's Teresa Varley. "That's one of the biggest models of their game. That is really one of the bigger things in my game. I'm always physical. And I'm always finesse. You put those two together, you create a Steelers mentality like the receivers they already have now."

That physicality can be found when he's going up for catches or run blocking on the outside.

"To be honest with you it's a thrill,"Pickens said. "When you're not catching the ball and you are out there, you don't have a route, it's a running play. The guy in front of you is the guy you're blocking. Blocking really ups it more to where you can make it fun and more entertaining. Kind of push them to the ground, go get the safety and move around the field faster."

The Steelers love physical football players, and Pickens seems to meet the bill in all aspects. His role in 2022 should be significant, and the former Georgia Bulldog believes he's ready to make an impact on day one.

"The competitive level at Georgia and in the SEC is so high," Pickens said. "Half of the guys that were on the team last year were all drafted. I had 14 of my teammates just drafted. Practice every day was elite. Being in the SEC gets you the most prepared for this competition."

