OT Named UDFA Most Likely to Make Steelers Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their offensive line with an UDFA.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added 10 undrafted free agents after the 2022 NFL Draft and invited 13 to rookie minicamp, but there's one that stands above all to make their roster this summer.

The 33rd team named one undrafted free agent to make every team's roster this year, and for the Steelers, it was an offensive lineman.

The prediction is North Carolina offensive tackle Jordan Tucker, who the signed immediately following the draft.

"The Steelers were able to add many key players and fill needs on their roster during the draft, but still had some room to add key UDFAs," 33rd Team writes. "With a lack of depth at OT, newly signed Jordan Tucker out of North Carolina has a chance to make the roster. Tucker is a massive athlete who weighs 344 pounds and is effective in pass protection thanks to his prototypical arm length."

The Steelers have John LeGlue, Joe Haeg and Chaz Green as their offensive tackle depth returning to the roster. They also signed Duquesne tackle Jake Dixon as well.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Biggest Improvements/Needs Heading into OTAs

Mike Tomlin Isn't Bothered by Veterans Not Mentoring Rookies

Mitchell Trubisky Could Earn Extra $4 Million This Season

George Pickens Says He Brings Steelers Mentality to WR

Najee Harris Named Best Young RB in NFL

Steelers Sign Their First Rookie

Eagles Are Interested in Steelers Scout Brandon Hunt