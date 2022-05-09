Antonio Brown Says He Couldn't Wait for Hines Ward to Leave Steelers

AB thought he was the Pittsburgh Steelers best receiver as soon as he arrived.

Antonio Brown played two seasons with Hines Ward during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but didn't feel he got the best of the Hall of Fame candidate during his NFL career.

In an interview with the Cigar Talk Podcast, Brown spoke on his time with Ward, saying how grateful he was to learn from the great. However, when it came to his play on the field, he was waiting for him to leave.

Brown said he was thankful he got drafted in the sixth-round because it allowed guy like Ward to finish up his career before Brown interfered.

"Nothing is given. You have to work for everything you have," Brown said. "I'm actually grateful for going late in the draft because it allowed me to be disciplined in regards to some of the other guys getting opportunities early. Getting a lot of money early. But I don't regret nothing from my situation and how it happened."

But as soon as AB arrived in Pittsburgh, he knew Ward's time was up.

"I'm trying to hell him, 'Hurry up and get out the way,'" Brown laughed. "I'm trying to pave my own time. But just grateful to be around him and learn the intangibles of what made him great. But you know, when you're in the NFL, it's time to pave your own way, set your own principles. You know what I mean? At that point, Hines Ward I looked at in college."

Brown went on to talk about how it was his turn to take the spot as soon as he entered the league. Eventually, Ward would retire and Brown was step into the starting job for the next seven seasons.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Biggest Improvements/Needs Heading into OTAs

OT Most Likely UDFA to Make Steelers Roster

Mike Tomlin Isn't Bothered by Veterans Not Mentoring Rookies

Mitchell Trubisky Could Earn Extra $4 Million This Season

George Pickens Says He Brings Steelers Mentality to WR