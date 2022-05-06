Skip to main content

Mitchell Trubisky Could Earn Extra $4 Million This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers could give their QB a major payday in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have options when it comes to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's contract, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. 

Breer posted a screenshot of the breakdown of Trubisky's deal, which includes a bonus for playing time in 2022. According to the numbers, if the Steelers new QB plays more than 60% of the snaps this upcoming season, he'll receive a $1 million bonus in 2023. If he plays more than 70% of the snaps, he'll receive a $4 million bonus. 

The rest of the incentives are listed below.

The Steelers have not named Trubisky the starter for the upcoming season, and said it will be an open competition between he, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. 

If Trubisky does win the starting job, it'll be interesting to see what the Steelers' will do if they begin to struggle. The team will have at least one other option they might feel comfortable with as the starter, and a slow start to the season could call for a change of the guard - and Trubisky's missed opportunity at some extra money. 

