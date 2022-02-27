Bell: Steelers Mock Draft 1.0

Pittsburgh Steelers fans, it's that time of year once again.

I'm fully convinced that there are only a few things in this world that this fan base loves more than a good ole' mock draft. Just remember, the Steelers are expected to have over $30 million in cap space when free agency open on March 14th. After that first wave of free agency, we will have a better gauge for what Pittsburgh's needs will be entering the NFL Draft. Also, like we have already talked about on the podcast, players stocks will change after the combine testing. This is just a fun exercise where I'm tasked with making the Pittsburgh Steelers a better football team.

Here we go.

Round 1, Pick 20:

IOL Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)

I refuse to believe that either Charles Cross or Andrew Booth will make it to pick 20 which would be highway robbery. Kenyon Green is a pretty good consolation prize, however. Currently the 6'4 junior is my top ranked interior offensive lineman but he also comes with plenty of versatility, having played four positions along the Aggies offensive line last year. A big bonus is that Green doesn't turn 21 years old until March and has more developing to do as he moves forward towards a long NFL career.

His tape at guard is more impressive, he's particularly impactful in the run game where he's able to show off his robust power. His hand placement is excellent in both phases, particularly when lined up inside. The movement skills are exactly what you'd want from guard taken at this spot. Taking an interior offensive lineman in round one isn't sexy and will drive the positional value preachers nuts but Green is ready to start tomorrow. The Steelers need an infusion of top talent along the offensive line, he provides that.

Round 2, Pick 52:

CB Kyler Gordon (Washington)

Pittsburgh has really struggled to draft and develop corners over the years but this class is so deep and talented. First thing that pops off the film when watching Gordon is his insane athletic profile. He found himself on Bruce Feldman's freak list and for good reason. The 6'2, 200 pound husky boasts a 42.5 inch vertical, 6.52 second three cone and a 3.87 second short shuttle. Gordon is going to annihilate the testing in next weeks combine which could potentially raise his stock towards round one territory.

He's not just a freak athlete, however. The tape this past season was also impressive as he finished his college career having not allowed a touchdown over three seasons of play. He took the leap that many predicted while showcasing his versatility on the backend of the defense. Gordon lined up in the slot on 144 of his snaps to pair with his 527 snaps lined up on the outside. That sort of versatility should grant him playing time in Pittsburgh sooner rather than later at a position of need. Gordon's a high ceiling type of prospect that could give the Steelers a legitimate CB1 to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Ja'Marr Chase for the next decade.

Round 3, Pick 84:

WR Skyy Moore (Western Michigan)

This one just feels right as Moore, a Shady Side graduate from Pennsylvania, just looks like a Steelers receiver. Moore came in as the number 10 receiver in my rankings earlier this month. While Moore stands at just 5'9, he's one of the most difficult players to cover in this entire class. Moore's cat-like quickness off the line of scrimmage makes it almost impossible to press him. Kaleb Eleby and the Bronco offense utilized a lot of RPOs and quick hitters, much to the delight of their top receiver. Getting the ball to Moore in space is extremely beneficial as he's a handful to try and tackle in the open field.

There's been a lot of debate about how fast Moore will run in the 40 yard dash. Personally, I thought that he appeared more quicker than fast on tape but the dude is always open. Always. Even if he doesn't provide the Steelers will the speed element that the offense has been missing for a long time, he gives them another high level separator for whoever is under center next year. With Diontae Johnson as the Steelers returning X receiver, Moore could find himself a home in the slot where he played 140 snaps last season.

Round 4, Pick 138:

ILB Terrel Bernard (Baylor)

2022 features a really deep inside linebacker class and truth be told, Bernard is one of my favorite film watches of this draft cycle. He's undersized, just over 6 foot tall and only weighing in at about 220 pounds. But throw on the tape and you'd never know it as he plays bigger than that. He's got some of the best eyes in the class as he always seems to be around the football and in the correct gap on run plays. Good functional athleticism to roam sideline to sideline to go along with impressive short area explosiveness. Amassed 7.5 sacks as a senior, showing his acumen for blitzing the quarterback.

Baylor's defense was one of my favorites to watch over the last couple of years and their top linebacker was a big reason why. Bernard ended his college career with a bang, racking up 17 total tackles and two sacks en route to earning Sugar Bowl MVP honors. Needs to clean up his technique as a tackler in order to reach his potential. He's got starting upside as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense and has the makeup of an excellent special teams player, as well. With how atrocious the Steelers linebacker play was in 2021, it feels like they can't wait much longer than this to address the position in the draft.

Round 6, Pick 190:

OT Obinna Eze (TCU)

The former Memphis Tiger transferred to TCU this past season and comes with plenty of experience, having started over 40 games at left tackle in his collegiate career. Eze is the ideal day three swing at the tackle position, solely based on his traits alone. Standing a massive 6'6, 327 pounds with an unbelievable 86 inch wingspan. Eze does a good job using his length in pass pro and gave up only 11 hurries in a dozen games for the horned frogs this past season.

Eze has most of the necessary traits that any offensive line coach could ask for. He makes his money as a pass protector where he's able to utilize his length to keep defenders away from his quarterback. He needs to become a more consistent factor in the run game to become a full time starter at the next level. But on day three, you're betting on traits here to go along with a lot of starting experience. Rankings for him seem all over the place and someone may take a chance on him earlier than this. Eze likely isn't someone that you want starting games during the early portion of his rookie season but he's a nice developmental piece for new offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

Round 7, Pick 223:

RB Zamir White (Georgia)

Former five star recruit that has battled some injuries over the course of his career but was the number one running back in his high school class back in 2018. When he's healthy, he's been productive as he's averaged over five yards per carry while playing in a premier conference. He's got a nice build, standing 6 foot tall and 215 pounds and he's got an extra gear in the open field to break longer runs when there's a runway. Good vision and some super smooth jump cuts on tape when operating on zone runs. Has minimal experience returning kicks but has the necessary skill set to potential project to that role at the next level.

It's tough to gauge White's stock as he's torn both of his ACL and has pretty much zero experience as a receiver despite his athletic profile. Never having been the featured running back in college, White can be a complimentary piece in a backfield at the next level. He's certainly talented enough to make a roster but the questions regarding his health are certainly legitimate, medicals at the combine will be huge. A former track athlete in high school, it will be interesting to see what he clocks in at during the 40 yard dash. The Steelers need to add speed on offense and up to this point, I wasn't able to really provide that. The Steelers need to take more of a load off of Najee Harris' plate next season and White could be the right guy to provide some relief.

Round 7, Pick 239:

S Markquese Bell (Florida A&M)

A former four star recruit that committed to Maryland, suspended before his freshman season began before transferring to Florida A&M. It was strange to not see Bell receive a senior bowl invite but he has been confirmed for the NFL combine next week. Bell has excellent size, 6'2, 205 pounds with impressive length. Bell measures in with over 32 inch arms and uses that length to be disruptive in the passing game. A very good athlete for his size, Bell has developed into a well rounded player after the transition. He should be non-scheme dependent, capable of operating in man or zone schemes. He's also a ferocious run defender that excels when flying down the alley.

Level of competition will always be a concern for players from HBCU's but Bell has the physical traits to stack up against better competition. He should run very well at the combine, potentially as fast as 4.5 which would be a magnificent time given his size. Has a playmaker reputation as he registered five interceptions in 2019 and followed that up in 2021 with five forced fumbles. Terrell Edmunds is an impending free agent and while I expect the two sides to be able to work out a second contract, Bell would be a nice addition to the group regardless.

Recap

As you can see, I did not select a quarterback which will be to the dismay of many. The Steelers signing a baseline starter such as Marcus Mariota or Mitch Trubisky to push Mason Rudolph isn't the worst scenario in the world in my eyes. I'm just not in love with the class as a whole and at every turn, I felt like I would have been turning down better players.

Overall, I would be thrilled with this haul for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a mix of players that can contribute right away to go along with a few high ceiling depth pieces. If nothing else, it should give you a couple more names to watch for next week during the NFL combine.

