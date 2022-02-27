2022 NFL Combine Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers' top targets, sleepers and big board as they head to the 2022 NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine is just days away, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their army of scouts and personnel ready to take the next step in finding their next group of stars.

Heading into Indianapolis, there are plenty of players who should shine, but there are some who stand tall amongst the rest. With freakish athletes at the quarterback position, some wide receivers ready to increase their draft stock and some out of this world defenders, it's time to talk about who we're most excited about this week.

Check out who will have the best week at the combine, who could struggle, and who's draft stock is going to take a dramatic turn in the right direction.

Then, stick around for the 2022 sleepers and some underdogs who could use combine week to prove they belong a little higher than many believe they'll land.

All Steelers Talk takes a deep dive into this year's NFL Combine and those headed to Indy. A one-stop-shop for everything you'll need before players hit the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

