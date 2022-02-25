Is Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Too Good to be True for Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to land their QB in the coming days.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to land San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo by the end of the month, but is the trade too good to be true?

For the first time this offseason, a quarterback is expected to be sent to the Steelers for a reasonable amount of compensation. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh sends a fourth-round pick this year and a conditional fourth-round pick next year for Garoppolo.

Not terrible, right? But is it too good to be true?

Garoppolo would carry a $26.9 million cap hit to Pittsburgh if he was traded, and will enter the final year of his contract. The Athletic believes he'll be used as a bridge quarterback for the 2022 season while the Steelers groom a younger option for the future.

"That means he’s best for a good team that just needs adequate-to-good QB play and real leadership for a year or two while it maneuvers for the QB of the future," The Athletic writes. "And while Garoppolo will want more than that, I think a couple of years on a credible playoff team would be a very good situation for him."

It all sounds great. Is it?

