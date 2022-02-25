Will Steelers Make Splash Signing With J.C. Jackson?

The Patriots have left the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to take advantage.

The New England Patriots have stopped negotiating with cornerback J.C. Jackson, leaving the door open for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a splash signing. Will they?

Jackson, 26, could hit the open market after a major breakout season. In 2021, the star corner intercepted eight passes and had 23 balls deflected. The year before, he deflected 14 passes and totaled nine interceptions.

But Jackson's price range won't be a steal. As the top cornerback on the market, the undrafted free agent is looking for his first big contract and is valued at four years, $77 million.

Does that put Jackson in the realm of the Steelers?

The Steelers have just Cameron Sutton, Justin Layne and James Pierre under contract heading into the offseason. Ahkello Witherspoon and Joe Haden are possibilities to return, but both will hit the open market this spring.

Will they add Jackson?

