Skip to main content
Player(s)
J.C. Jackson
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Steelers Make Splash Signing With J.C. Jackson?

The Patriots have left the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to take advantage.

The New England Patriots have stopped negotiating with cornerback J.C. Jackson, leaving the door open for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a splash signing. Will they?

Jackson, 26, could hit the open market after a major breakout season. In 2021, the star corner intercepted eight passes and had 23 balls deflected. The year before, he deflected 14 passes and totaled nine interceptions.

But Jackson's price range won't be a steal. As the top cornerback on the market, the undrafted free agent is looking for his first big contract and is valued at four years, $77 million. 

Does that put Jackson in the realm of the Steelers? 

The Steelers have just Cameron Sutton, Justin Layne and James Pierre under contract heading into the offseason. Ahkello Witherspoon and Joe Haden are possibilities to return, but both will hit the open market this spring. 

Will they add Jackson?

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Did Steelers Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers?

Multiple Teams Make Trade Offers for Aaron Rodgers

NFL Insider Predicts Steelers Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo in Few Days

J.C. Jackson Becomes Steelers Target as Patriots End Contract Talks

Steelers Trade for Veteran QB in PFF Mock Draft

USATSI_17191268_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Will Steelers Make Splash Signing With J.C. Jackson?

By Noah Strackbein
43 seconds ago
USATSI_17321824_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Did Steelers Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers?

By
Noah Strackbein and
Donnie Druin
1 hour ago
USATSI_17597164_168388034_lowres
News

Multiple Teams Make Trade Offers for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_17478888_168388034_lowres
News

The Athletic Predicts Steelers Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo by End of Month

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 12.24.04 PM
News

Auburn Hires Former Steelers WR Coach Ike Hilliard

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17191403_168388034_lowres
News

J.C. Jackson Becomes Steelers Target as Patriots End Contract Talks

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_9762426_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers WR Eli Rogers Selected in USFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 23, 2022
USATSI_17483818_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Trade for Veteran QB in PFF Mock Draft

By Noah Strackbein
Feb 23, 2022