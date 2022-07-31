10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp

LATROBE, PA -- Pittsburgh Steelers training camp sparked the return of football for the first time in what felt like forever. The six-week gap between mini and training camp needed to end, and once it did, the players made sure to put on a show.

A whole week's worth of football left almost an entire notepad full of remarks. Looking back, 10 players made the comments more than any others. These are the 10 guys who impressed during Week 1 of Steelers training camp.

Mason Rudolph

Rudolph walked into training camp with little hope from the outside on proving himself to be the starter. A week into training camp, Rudolph is the most consistent quarterback on the field, is getting more comfortable with his deep ball as the days go on, and might actually have a shot to pull this out.

Calvin Austin

It took one practice for Calvin Austin to catch a screen pass and take off down the sideline, burning the entire defense and getting the crowd to go wild. You didn't know what to expect about Austin's workload coming into camp, but so far, we've seen him take a reserve and a shuffle pass for 15-plus yards.

This rookie might be the fastest guy on the field. He certainly has a place within the wideouts. He could also be putting up a fight for punt returner.

George Pickens

Pickens is every bit of the star he was at OTAs and mini camp. The second-round rookie shouldn't have made it to pick 52. The other 32 teams who passed on him are going to regret it, as he'll be one of the best wideouts in the NFL for years to come.

Whether it's winning contested catches against guys like Ahkello Witherspoon, or finding the opening in the zone, Pickens does it all.

Robert Spillane

Spillane is battling it out with Devin Bush and Myles Jack for the starting job at inside linebacker. So far, he's found a (very nice) interception and has been the team's go-to for goal line sets.

Once the pads come on, we'll see more. But Spillane is definitely looking to become a starter this season - and could pull it off.

Tyler Vaughns

Vaughns has been a sneaky good wideout when working with the third team. The USC star caught everyone's attention when he snagged Kenny Pickett's first seven shots touchdown in the back of the endzone, but he's been quietly making plays throughout the entire week.

It's a long fight to get into the top five for Vaughns, but if he keeps making plays, you can't deny his impact.

Anthony Miller

Miller is looking at this season like an opportunity to get back onto an active roster, and a lot of people see it as a real shot. Mike Tomlin has been impressed with Miller through the first week, and he's worked with the first team a few times.

Miller doesn't bring the special teams ability that guys like Miles Boykin does, so he's going to have to really show his worth on offense to make the team.

T.J. Watt

Yeah, T.J. Watt looks every bit of the 99 overall he was snubbed on. So far, he's deflected at least three passes, has been Chuks Okorafor's worst nightmare and has a pick six.

Defensive Player of the Year hasn't slowed Watt down at all.

Dan Moore Jr.

Alex Highsmith has also impressed during training camp, but Dan Moore Jr. has been able to keep up with almost every rep. The second-year left tackle has expectations both high and low depending on who you ask, but so far, he's impressed.

Pads go on in Week 2, so we'll see just how long this keeps up. So far, he's looked like he's made a good year two jump.

Damontae Kazee

Kazee came up and clocked Calvin Austin on a crossing route, which made everyone remember, Damontae Kazee is here to make plays. The newly-signed safety has started in place of an injured Minkah Fitzpatrick, and has made some quality plays for the defense.

When the pads come on, it'll be interesting to see if this keeps up. Kazee's biggest issue throughout his career has been his tackling.

Miles Boykin

Boykin told me we'll never see him have two bad days in a row, and he followed that up. After dropping two deep balls on Friday, he returned on Saturday to make three deep catches from Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky.

This week, Boykin showed he has the ability to beat players deep. HE always has a step on whatever defender is on him. As long as he keeps making catches, he'll keep impressing.

