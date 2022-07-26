Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs Make the Cut, Another Signing Coming

Football is back. For the first time in three years, the Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vicent College in Latrobe, Pa for training camp. With them, comes a new era at quarterback, plenty of position battles and a lot of questions.

The Steelers aren't done adding to the roster. They'll start camp with 89 players after waiving Trey Edmunds the day before camp.

By the end of cut dates, the Steelers roster is going to have plenty of new faces - including the one they haven't signed yet. Here's how the 53-man roster plays out.

Offense

Quarterback (2): Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett

While popular opinion is that the Steelers that Mason Rudolph will walk into the season as Mitch Trubisky's backup, Pittsburgh didn't spend a first-round pick on Kenny Pickett to not give him a helmet. The offensive game plan doesn't need to change if Pickett needs to replace Trubisky. It does is Rudolph needs to. And with Chris Oladokun (hopefully) on the practice squad, there's a solid option to replicate AFC North quarterbacks. Rudolph is too complicated to keep.

Running Back (3): Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland

The Steelers didn't address the running back position this offseason which means they have confidence in Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland. Unless Mataeo Durant or Jaylen Warren really blow the coaches away at training camp, neither will make the roster.

Fullback (1): Derek Watt

Connor Heyward might have the build of a fullback, but he's playing tight end. Derek Watt has no competition.

Wide Receiver (6): Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin

Miles Boykin and Gunner Olszewski weren't brought to Pittsburgh to play wide receiver. Their abilities on offense certainly help the cause, but what they're here to do is play special teams. They have the edge over Anthony Miller and Cody White.

Tight End (3): Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

Heyward might be a sixth-round pick, but so far, he's impressed. He and Pickett have a connection and being next to his brother, Cam, is only sky rocketing his potential. The Steelers won't let that slip.

Offensive Tackle (3): Dan Moore Jr., Chuks Okorafor, Joe Haeg

Without adding to the offensive tackle room, this group will look the same in 2022.

Offensive Guard (4): James Daniels, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, John Leglue

John Leglue's ability to play across the line leaves him as an easy choice to keep on the roster. Meanwhile, the real storyline to watch here is Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green fighting for the starting left guard job.

Center (2): Mason Cole, J.C. Hassenauer

J.C. Hassenauer has built himself into the Steelers' rotation the last two seasons. With Mason Cole starting and Green moving back to guard, keeping a second true center in Hassenauer is the safest route.

Defensive

Defensive Tackle/Nose Tackle (4): Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravious Adams

Defensive tackle is loaded with depth players right on the verge of making the roster. However, there's not enough room on the 53 to keep Henry Mondeaux or Carlos Davis. It'll be the two starters in Cam Heyward and Tyson Alualu, and the two backups in Isiahh Loudermilk and Montravious Adams.

Defensive End (3): Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley, DeMarvin Leal

The Steelers defensive end position beefed up with the additions of DeMarvin Leal and Larry Ogunjobi, and they're keeping both of them. The rotation will likely be Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley and Leal.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Gerard Avery, Outside Signing

Adding an outside signing is the only option for the Steelers. Tuzar Skipper and Derrick Tuszka will compete throughout camp, but once someone becomes available that will boost the room, Pittsburgh will make a move.

It might not be anyone fancy, but they won't settle for poor depth two years in a row.

Inside Linebacker (5): Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Buddy Johnson, Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen

The addition of Myles Jack certainly takes pressure off Devin Bush, but both inside starters have a ton of eyes on them this season. Buddy Johnson and Robert Spillane should be the role players and Marcus Allen will continue to be a special teams ace.

Cornerback (5): Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, Justin Layne

The bottom of this list comes down to Justin Layne and James Pierre, but Layne's special teams give him a big advantage. Mike Tomlin constantly praised Layne's ability as a gunner, and that's going to be there again this summer. Pittsburgh doesn't need a fourth outside corner, they need a special teams contributor.

Safety (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew

This is a lot of safeties for the Steelers, but the way they're going to improve their secondary is by trying to utilize all these chess pieces. Damontae Kazee and Tre Norwood will backup Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, but they also add options at nickel.

Kicker (1): Chris Boswell

Punter (1): Pressley Harvin III

Longsnapper (1): Christian Kuntz

