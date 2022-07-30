Steelers Add Two More Names to Injury List

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steeles finished their first week of training camp with two more injuries, adding Connor Heyward and Marcus Allen to their growing list.

Allen left early in the afternoon with a hamstring injury that head coach Mike Tomlin said will be evaluated by the team doctors. Heyward went down after a defender stepped on his ankle. He was spotted on the sideline with a wrap on his leg following the play.

The Steelers are already dealing with injuries to big names. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth, Miles Killebrew, Tyson Alualu, Larry Ogunjobi and Levi Wallace have all missed multiple days this week.

Fitzpatrick suffered a wrist injury on vacation, Freiermuth has a hamstring pull, Killebrew has a pectoral injury, Alualu is dealing with knee swelling and Ogunjobi is still recovering from foot surgery. Wallace missed the last two days with an illness.

