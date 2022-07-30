Skip to main content

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Takes Step Up in Competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback battle took another step forward.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers round out their first week of training camp with plenty of noticeable plays, and mistakes, by the quarterbacks. 

The final day of the week added a new element for Kenny Pickett, and showed again what we already knew about Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky. Heading into week two, this competition is still tight. 

Statbook

Mitchell Trubisky: 10/16

Trubisky continued to start slow, throwing three incompletions to start seven shots, followed by a completition to Connor Heyward that was stuffed at the goal line on his fourth throw. From there, he evened out, finishing the day 9/12.

Mason Rudolph: 13/16

Rudolph continued to be the most consistent quarterback on the field. He started the day 4/6 and then went eight-straight passes without an incompletion. His final incompletion was a deep pass to George Pickens that was broken up by Justin Layne.

Kenny Pickett: 8/15

Pickett started hot, throwing a touchdown to Tyler Vaughns with his first seven shots rep of training camp. From there, he died down, going 0/4 on his next drill. He finished the day pretty even, 4/7.

Quotes

Cam Sutton Sees Dynamic Mitch Trubisky

"He can do it just as much in the air as his legs as well. A guy who's very head drive, head strong. Knows how to keep plays alive and extend plays out of the pocket, as well as keep plays going."

Miles Boykin's Biggest Takeaway

"i would say poise is the biggest word that comes to mind. And I don't know how they have it honestly because our defense has been swarming these past couple days. You watch the tape and how fast they get to the quarterback, they've done a great job of staying in there and making throws when they need to make them." 

Winner Of the Day

As crazy as it sounds, Kenny Pickett walked away the winner. Mason Rudolph continues to be the most consistent, but getting Pickett involved in seven shots showed things are developing within the gameplan. Even if the first-round pick hasn't gotten the game to slow down, and still needs work, the coaching staff is seeing enough to let this competition develop. That's a win for the rookie. 

