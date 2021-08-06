10 Players Who Improved Their Roster Stock in Steelers Win vs. Cowboys

Rookies - drafted and undrafted - earned some stripes, while unproven veterans put themselves on the map in the Pittsburgh Steelers victory.

The Pittsburgh Steelers left their first preseason game with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, but their on-field play wasn't always desirable.

It's the preseason, not everyone is concerned about the wins and losses - but they do feel good. What head coach Mike Tomlin and company are looking for is quality play.

While that wasn't always the case, there was plenty of good. The Steelers found some diamonds in the rough they'll keep an eye on moving forward. And as the coaching staff makes their list of stock changes, here's yours.

These are the 10 players who improved their place on the Steelers roster.

Donovan Stiner, Safety

Stiner continues to come up with the ball in live-game situations. He ended Tuesday's practice with an interception on Josh Dobbs in two-minute drill. Then, he came back and picked off the Cowboys in the third quarter.

The undrafted rookie has a long ladder to climb before he makes the active roster, but if he continues to impress, the Steelers will need to at least consider him alongside Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood.

A strong debut should jumpstart his roster stock moving forward.

Justin Layne, Cornerback

Layne is holding on by a fingernail to this roster, but stripping the ball and forcing a turnover in his first preseason game will help his chances of sticking around.

Some scouts love what they see out of the third-year cornerback. Others believe he shows little potential. He can't give up long passes like he did before the strip, but if he keeps forcing turnovers, the Steelers will keep him around.

Cassius Marsh, Edge

Marsh came into the game with little expectations, but played very well alongside Alex Highsmith. He was one of four sacks on the night and forced pressure on the quarterback a few times.

He and Highsmith were giving Dallas' tackles a run for their money in the first quarter. A strong game for a guy who could be play a pretty serious role for the Steelers this season.

Alex Highsmith, Edge

The Smitty Spin is a thing of beauty. Right now, no one's thinking there's an open competition at right outside linebacker. Highsmith won the job last night because if that's how he's starting, how he'll finish could land him in the Pro Bowl.

Learning from Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt for a season paid off. Highsmith looks explosive off the edge, never gives up on a play and has that Watt 110 miles per hour energy on the field.

Be excited, Highsmith is dangerously good.

Kalen Ballage, Running Back

Ballage is dealing with a lower-body injury that ended his night early, but before his exit, he was the best running back on the field.

It's becoming more and more serious that he can make this roster over Jaylen Samuels or Benny Snell Jr. He showed he contains more power than Samuels and has better vision in small reps than either of them.

The team is going to remember who scored the only rushing touchdown of the game when they evaluate their players. Ballage is a guy that's moved onto the active roster as of now.

Matthew Sexton, Wide Receiver

Tomlin was impressed with Sexton's punt return, and for good reason. The wideout has been an extra burst of energy throughout training camp, and if the Ryan Switzer jokes didn't start on Day 1, he'd probably be taken more seriously by everyone - including myself.

The Steelers don't have a set five at receiver. Special teams plays like he made in the Hall of Fame Game can land him a roster spot. A solid start for No. 80.

Pressley Harvin, Punter

Give Pressley Harvin III the punting job right now.

No one played as well as Harvin did on Thursday night. Landing a punt on the one yard-line and having it bounce around and stay on the one yard-line was impressive enough. But that came after a punt that landed inside the 10 and before a bounce that reflected off a Cowboy and into the hands of the Steelers.

Everything this punter kicks is gold. Give him the job.

Tre Norwood, Safety

Norwood started for Minkah Fitzpatrick at free safety and nearly found his first NFL interception. Then, he came back and blocked a field goal.

Not a bad debut for a sixth-round pick.

There are some concerns about tackling still on the table, but Norwood showed a lot of potential in this first preseason game. Enough for the Steelers not to worry much about Fitzpatrick touching the field, and maybe enough to start thinking about using Norwood in other areas of the field.

*cough cough* Nickelback.

Josh Dobbs, Quarterback

The best quarterback on Thursday night was Josh Dobbs - hands down.

No one looked as comfortable or as confident in themselves or the playbook than Dobbs. Really, between he, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, he looked like the only one out there not dealing with the pressure of a position battle.

The craziest part is Dobbs in on the bottom of the totem poll just trying to make the team. After Game 1, he's earned more quality reps at practice.

Dan Moore Jr., Offensive Tackle

Kendrick Green had somewhat high expectations coming into the game, but Moore should've been a liability. Instead, the fourth-round pick played pretty OK, and held his own at left tackle.

It doesn't move him into a position battle with Chuks Okorafor, but it does grow some confidence in the rookie. Before the game, that confidence was low - very low. Now, he at least makes this team feel good enough to not have to rush Okorafor back this preseason.

A strong first NFL game for the left tackle.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

