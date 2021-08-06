Sports Illustrated home
Steelers RB Kalen Ballage Dealing With Lower-Body Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage did not return after leaving the team's first preseason game.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers left their first preseason game with one injury as running back Kalen Ballage is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he'd have more information the next time the team meets on Saturday. Right now, all he knows is that Ballage was unable to finish the game. 

Ballage ran the ball five times for 19 yards and the only rushing touchdown of the game. He's competing with Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland for three remaining running back spots behind rookie Najee Harris. 

The Steelers will regroup for their next training camp practice on Saturday. They travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Aug. 12.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

