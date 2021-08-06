From the Notepad: First Winner of Steelers QB Competition and 8 Other Observations

The Pittsburgh Steelers find stars on both sides of the ball while getting their first look at their quarterbacks.

Football is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium 1-0 with plenty to look back on.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said heading into the game that he wanted to look at everyone. Thursday night was about finding out what players can do in live game situations. Some with new roles, some looking for their first role.

When you look at the notepad following the game, nine notes stood out. Names kept coming up that either impressed or didn't impress. Either way, they were worth sharing.

All eyes with on the backup quarterback competition, but there was plenty to observe, and take away from, by the end of the Hall of Fame Game

Pressley Harvin Won the Job

The punter position battle is the most entertaining part of Steelers training camp. Not really, but kind of at the same time.

Heading into Thursday night, one would say Jordan Berry and Harvin were neck-and-neck. Anyone can look good in shorts and helmets, though.

Once the game clock started, Harvin came to play. He landed a punt perfectly on the one yard-line that silenced any haters. It was his second punt of the game - the first one landing inside the 10.

Then, he came into the second half and landed one inside the 15.

Even a normal punt turned into a fumble.

It's no longer a competition. Give Harvin the job.

Tre Norwood Has Potential

Norwood started at free safety for Minkah Fitzpatrick and he played well for a sixth-round rookie. He nearly came up with an interception and was credited with a field goal block.

Not a bad NFL debut.

There is some worry regarding his tackling. He didn't appear to be the strongest guy on the field, and did miss a tackle or two. That's something that might come with comfortability. Once he's less in his head on the field the more natural tackling might come.

It wasn't a bad first game, though. Definitely a player to keep watch of.

Alex Highsmith is That Dude

The Smitty Spin is a trademark in Pittsburgh. Bud Dupree? Yep, he's been replaced.

The Steelers knew what they were doing when they drafted Highsmith. They put a player who's a great learner in a room with T.J. Watt and Dupree. You're telling me he's not destined for greatness?

In the Hall of Fame Game, Highsmith was the only starting edge rusher on the field. So, we didn't get to see Melvin Ingram just yet. But judging from Highsmith's performance, he's the starter - deservingly so.

This three-headed monster looks scary good. And only one of them played.

Side note: Cassius Marsh doesn't look bad. He had a few pressures in the first half and worked well opposite of Highsmith. When pads came on, Marsh came to play.

Team Looks Lost With Rudolph

Mason Rudolph looked a little nervous in the pocket, which is becoming a trend for the fourth-year quarterback.

This was an opportunity for he or Dwayne Haskins to take a lead in the backup quarterback competition but neither did. Rudolph had no chemistry with his receivers, and outside of a deep pass to Chase Claypool - that Claypool dove to catch - there was no spark from the pass game.

Time is running out on Rudolph proving he's a starting NFL quarterback. This team just doesn't seem to click with him on the field.

Stat Line: 6/9, 84 yards, 0 touchdowns

James Pierre Proves He's the Backup

Pierre was a step behind on a few passes thrown his way, but there were moments he shined.

At this point, Pierre is a player who's going to play a decent-sized role on this defense. He'll be the first cornerback on the field behind Cameron Sutton and Joe Haden, and could start a few games if Sutton moves to the inside.

It wasn't a bad start for someone moving from undrafted rookie to serious playing time. There's more to come, and his development should grow with each game.

Side note: Justin Layne had a nice strip in the second quarter but it came after a 20-plus yard catch. It was an impressive recovery but not something the Steelers could, or should, rely on.

Donovan Stiner Continues to Impress

Stiner came into the game after a standout week at training camp. He ended the team's final practice on Tuesday with an interception on a Josh Dobbs throw. Then, he came into the game and grabbed one from Ben DuNucci.

Stiner is fighting hard for a roster spot behind Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood. It's going to be a challenge but it's not impossible.

If he's going to make the roster this season, it's going to come from his special teams play. Making plays on defense is certainly going to boost his odds, though.

This is a bottom of the barrel roster player, but one that has done enough to put a pin on his name. Keep watching No. 26.

Kalen Ballage Over Someone

Look, it doesn't really matter who Ballage beats out to make this roster (outside of Najee Harris and Anthony McFarland), but he needs to be part of the 53-man.

Ballage has more power and vision than Jaylen Samuels. Benny Snell Jr. still has potential to develop well if utilized properly, but Samuels may have peaked - and it's not a high climb.

He entered this game making pretty much every "sleeper to make the roster" story out there. He only improved that stock in this game.

Stat Line: 5 rushes, 19 yards, 1 touchdown

Give this man a shot!

Dwayne Haskins Was Ok But Showed Potential

Haskins didn't have a standout game but he carried himself well. Most of what Tomlin and the coaches were looking for was his ability to protect the ball. He did that well.

Haskins had a few plays where you watched him go through all of his progressions. There were also times he got out of the pocket, or took off, when needed.

"I liked his demeanor," Tomlin said. "He was a really good communicator. He was present and cerebral the way you like the quarterback position to be. But there is so much ball ahead of him and the others."

All around, the third-year quarterback showed why he was taken in the first round. It doesn't mean he's surpassed Rudolph, but if you were thinking about the future, Haskins showed a lot more promise.

Unfortunately, Tomlin said on Tuesday that next season plays no role in his backup quarterback battle. We'll see how true that is when Haskins starts next game.

Stat Line: 8/13, 54 yards, 0 touchdowns

Josh Dobbs is Puts Himself in the Mix

Dobbs lined up on third and goal and found Tyler Simmons on a quick out route that I don't think Rudolph makes. Haskins isn't losing his spot on this team, but Rudolph might - as crazy as that sounds.

Dobbs needs to do a ton to beat out Rudolph for the final quarterback spot. It's not impossible by no means, and if we're judging off comfortability, he is by-far the most relaxed of the three.

On top of his on-field play, Ben Roethlisberger loves Dobbs' intelligence. The Steelers could utilize him as a third option and keep him on the sideline to keep calling plays like he did last season.

"This guy's not going to back down from the competition," Tomlin said. "You guys keep asking me about Rudolph and Haskins, he's not going anywhere. We're in a training camp set a number of years ago and it was [Landry] Jones and Rudolph and Dobbs, and nobody was asking me about Dobbs - and he came out of it."

Who won the first look at the quarterback competition?

"Keep watching," says Tomlin.

Stat Line: 4/6, 37 yards, 1 touchdown

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

RB Kalen Ballage Dealing With Lower-Body Injury

Steelers Defeat Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

5 Things to Watch in Steelers Preseason Kickoff

Former Ravens DT in Need of a Kidney

Steelers Plan to Use Three QBs in Hall of Fame Game

Steelers Have a (Backup) QB Competition

Terrell Edmunds Surgery and 5 Other Observations

Steelers Evaluating Benny Snell Jr. Injury

Five Thoughts: Steelers Season Has Plenty of Potential

Steelers Announce 2021 Hall of Honor Class