Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 15 vs. Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffer two setbacks but get a defender back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered two setbacks during their second practice of the week.

Offensive tackle Zach Banner did not practice with a knee injury. He was joined by tight end Kevin Rader (hip) and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle), who practiced in full Wednesday.

On the other side, the Steelers saw full participation from linebackers Robert Spillane (knee), T.J. Watt (groin) and Alex Highsmith (quad). Highsmith said after practice he expects to play against the Titans.

Cornerback Joe Haden returned as a limited participant for the first time in two weeks. He'll continue to nurse a foot injury, but could be on track to return sometime in the future if not this week.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) was also limited.

