Three Things Still to Come for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason has been eventful, but it's not over yet. With two weeks before the NFL Draft, they'll put their finishing touches on their draft board, complete their top-30 visits and add any free agents they feel suitable before the end of the month.

So, what's still to come for the Steelers?

Let's start with signing a safety...

Right now, there's still plenty of noise around Tyrann Mathieu, and little noise around Terrell Edmunds. That being said, it's probably a 50/50 split between which one they'll sign.

Edmunds is going to be cheap and a solid bridge option. He provides comfort next to Minkah Fitzpatrick and doesn't take too much away from any rookie this team drafts - and they will draft a safety.

Mathieu is a star and makes the Steelers' defensive backfield star-studded. He and Fitzpatrick are the best one-two safety punch in the NFL if he heads to Pittsburgh.

His market value is roughly $14 million a year, and the Steelers won't be too happy about that. It doesn't rule it out, though.

One of these two will likely be signed - and soon.

Next, the NFL Draft...

The first round is still wide open, but this what we know so far. Pittsburgh wants a quarterback, and despite popular opinion, believe there's a franchise guy somewhere in the NFL Draft.

They've also done a lot of homework on defensive backs. So much so that they brought in Kyle Hamilton for a top-30 visit. He could be gone at pick No. 2 for all we know.

Their first two picks will likely include these positions. If you're a gambling spectator, quarterback would be the best guess for pick 20 and safety would be the option at pick 52.

That being said, if Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder are both gone before the Steelers' pick, defensive back might be their backup plan.

From there, you can almost guarantee they'll land a wide receiver. And truthfully, if they feel there's better stars at wideout that DB in the second round, they'll go receiver first.

After that, it's a guessing game. Good thing we have one more mock coming out before draft night.

And lastly, replacing a heartbreaking loss...

The tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins is going to be one that looms throughout the season, and years to come. Haskins was set to compete for the starting quarterback job alongside Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky, and whether or not they team made headlines by signing the former Bear and Bills QB, Haskins was certainly in the mix to start.

Pittsburgh will do plenty to honor their beloved teammate this season, but there's a significant question with the heartbreaking loss.

The Steelers said they'll bring four quarterbacks into training camp that they believe can be starters. Haskins was going to compete, and have a real opportunity to shine. Then, they'd add a fourth.

Right now, there's only two QBs on the roster. Chances are one more comes through the NFL Draft. Then, the Steelers could go out and sign another.

That being said, it's just as much of a possibility the team honors Haskins and keeps their QB room to three this summer. We would all love to see every bit of memorial they can put together for their lost star. And if it means trimming their quarterback competition, no one's upset.

If they do add another QB, here are some names to watch:

Josh Rosen

A.J. McCarron

Geno Smith

*By no means does this piece advocate for the Steelers to "replace" Haskins. Everyone at All Steelers mourns with all of Steelers Nation in the loss of a young star, on and off the field.*

