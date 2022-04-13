Celebration of Life to be Held in Pittsburgh for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
PITTSBURGH -- Dwayne Haskins' family will hold a celebration of life for the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback later this month.
Haskins was killed over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida while training with teammates. The 24-year-old was set to compete for the Steelers' starting quarterback position this season, and immediately following the news, came an outpour of love and support.
Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement thanking fans and loved ones for their thoughts and prayers.
"My husband was more than a great football player," Haskins said in the statement. "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end o time. His enternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!"
She also announced the family will hold a celebration of life on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Visiting hours will be held from 10-11 a.m., and all fans are welcome.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Chase Claypool Will Have Breakout Season in 2022?
Buy or Sell NFL Draft Questions
Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft
Steelers Among Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu
Adam Schefter Apologizes for Dwayne Haskins Tweet
Steelers Are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook