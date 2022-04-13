PITTSBURGH -- Dwayne Haskins' family will hold a celebration of life for the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback later this month.

Haskins was killed over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida while training with teammates. The 24-year-old was set to compete for the Steelers' starting quarterback position this season, and immediately following the news, came an outpour of love and support.

Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement thanking fans and loved ones for their thoughts and prayers.

"My husband was more than a great football player," Haskins said in the statement. "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end o time. His enternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!"

She also announced the family will hold a celebration of life on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Visiting hours will be held from 10-11 a.m., and all fans are welcome.

