Celebration of Life to be Held in Pittsburgh for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins family announced a memorial for the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- Dwayne Haskins' family will hold a celebration of life for the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback later this month. 

Haskins was killed over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida while training with teammates. The 24-year-old was set to compete for the Steelers' starting quarterback position this season, and immediately following the news, came an outpour of love and support. 

Haskins' wife, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement thanking fans and loved ones for their thoughts and prayers. 

"My husband was more than a great football player," Haskins said in the statement. "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end o time. His enternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!"

She also announced the family will hold a celebration of life on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Visiting hours will be held from 10-11 a.m., and all fans are welcome. 

