Steelers Among Running Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for Tyrann Mathieu.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still well in the hunt for free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to the latest odds.

Bookies.com currently has the Steelers sitting as the sixth-best bet to sign Mathieu with +750 odds. The Philadelphia Eagles have the best odds at +300, New Orleans Saints at +325, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts at +650 and New York Jets at +700.

While Mathieu named head coach Mike Tomlin as one of the coaches to reach out to the safety, the Louisiana-native had a visit with the Saints, and a zoom call with the Eagles.

Mathieu has said he'll be patient during his free agency process, which could push his availability past the NFL Draft. Terrell Edmunds also remains unsigned, and the team reportedly has an offer out for him.

The Steelers have options in the NFL Draft as well. A position they've heavily scouted throughout the offseason.

Currently, Pittsburgh's safety position includes Minkah Fitzpatrick, Karl Joseph, Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew.

