Skip to main content

Steelers are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

The AFC North might be difficult, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are still a winning team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting disrespected by the sports books and the NFL Draft hasn't even happened yet. 

FanDuel and Caesar's Sports Book both have the Steelers win total at 7.5 in 2022. Really? Pittsburgh might not have the best team, but head coach Mike Tomlin remains a winning football coach in the NFL. 

Here's something to consider, though, and maybe a turning point to Pittsburgh's over/under odds. The AFC is getting more difficult, but are the Cleveland Browns a tipping point for the Steelers? Now with Deshaun Watson, the Browns are a threat on paper, but we've seen the paper Browns claimed champions before. 

How big of a worry is Cleveland for Pittsburgh? Some believe not at all. Some believe they're AFC North champions. Which one they truly are could determine the Steelers' 2022 season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chase Claypool Shares Emotions Response to Haskins Death

Ben Roethlisberger Shares Message on Dwayne Haskins

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

Haskins Was Struck by Dump Truck on Interstate

Mike Tomlin Releases Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Killed After Being Hit by Car

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16817986_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Could Steelers Move Back Into First Round of NFL Draft?

By Noah Strackbein43 minutes ago
USATSI_17539233_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Shares Emotional Video on Dwayne Haskins Death

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (5)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Shares Message About Dwayne Haskins' Positivity

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (4)
News

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky Responds to Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17163685_168388034_lowres
News

More Information Released About Dwayne Haskins' Death

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
USATSI_18049892_168388034_lowres
News

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
USATSI_16707822_168388034_lowres
News

Dwayne Haskins Was Struck By Dump Truck on Interstate

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022
USATSI_13278376_168388034_lowres
News

Washington Commanders Release Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah StrackbeinApr 9, 2022