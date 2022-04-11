Steelers are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

The AFC North might be difficult, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are still a winning team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting disrespected by the sports books and the NFL Draft hasn't even happened yet.

FanDuel and Caesar's Sports Book both have the Steelers win total at 7.5 in 2022. Really? Pittsburgh might not have the best team, but head coach Mike Tomlin remains a winning football coach in the NFL.

Here's something to consider, though, and maybe a turning point to Pittsburgh's over/under odds. The AFC is getting more difficult, but are the Cleveland Browns a tipping point for the Steelers? Now with Deshaun Watson, the Browns are a threat on paper, but we've seen the paper Browns claimed champions before.

How big of a worry is Cleveland for Pittsburgh? Some believe not at all. Some believe they're AFC North champions. Which one they truly are could determine the Steelers' 2022 season.

