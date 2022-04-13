Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Steelers Buy or Sell NFL Draft Questions

We're weeks away from the NFL Draft. What are the Pittsburgh Steelers actually thinking.

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep their offensive line? Draft a running back? Have more value in wideout than cornerback? Your 'Buy or Sell' questions prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers still have plenty of questions ahead of the NFL Draft, but how believable are some of them? Let's run through a list of 'Buy or Sell' options. 

  • Chase Claypool has a breakout season in 2022?
  • Steelers will add to their offensive line?
  • Kendrick Green starts season as starter?
  • Pittsburgh drafts a running back? 
  • Steelers place more value on WR than CB?
  • Steelers stick with their current draft picks?
  • Karl Joseph makes 53-man roster?
  • Kyle Hamilton slides to Steelers?

We're two weeks away from the NFL Draft and things are heating up. Find out what's real and what's overblown for the Steelers. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft

Steelers Among Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Steelers Are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns

Chase Claypool Shares Emotions Response to Haskins Death

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17060280_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Andrew Booth is the One Prospect the Steelers Can't Pass On

By Derrick Bell10 minutes ago
USATSI_16889152_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign OL J.C. Hassenauer

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_17393835_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Among Running Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_17629886_168388034_lowres
News

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Insensitive Tweet of Dwayne Haskins' Death

By Noah StrackbeinApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17234909_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Named One of Two Teams to Draft Desmond Ridder

By Noah StrackbeinApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18049544_168388034_lowres
News

Ohio State Will Honor Dwayne Haskins During Spring Game

By Noah StrackbeinApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17614963_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers DT Cam Heyward to Receive Honorary Doctorate

By Noah StrackbeinApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18049890_168388034_lowres
News

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Opens Presser Reflecting on Dwayne Haskins

By Noah StrackbeinApr 11, 2022