Steelers Buy or Sell NFL Draft Questions

We're weeks away from the NFL Draft. What are the Pittsburgh Steelers actually thinking.

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep their offensive line? Draft a running back? Have more value in wideout than cornerback? Your 'Buy or Sell' questions prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers still have plenty of questions ahead of the NFL Draft, but how believable are some of them? Let's run through a list of 'Buy or Sell' options.

Chase Claypool has a breakout season in 2022?

Steelers will add to their offensive line?

Kendrick Green starts season as starter?

Pittsburgh drafts a running back?

Steelers place more value on WR than CB?

Steelers stick with their current draft picks?

Karl Joseph makes 53-man roster?

Kyle Hamilton slides to Steelers?

We're two weeks away from the NFL Draft and things are heating up. Find out what's real and what's overblown for the Steelers.

