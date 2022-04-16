Skip to main content

Would Steelers Draft Desmond Ridder Over Kenny Pickett?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the clock with Pickett and Ridder still on the board. Who gets the call?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done their homework on pretty much every quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. The only one they seem to be skimping on is Pitt QB Kenny Pickett.

Is that because they've seen so much of him, or because they've already seen enough? 

Would the Steelers draft Pickett if he was sitting there at No. 20? What if Desmond Ridder was still on the board? 

Ridder has impressed all NFL teams throughout this draft process, including the Steelers. Mike Tomlin loves a guy who's addicted to work and brings strong leadership. Ridder has displayed that all.

On the other side, Pickett brings day one starting potential. He's the most pro-ready quarterback in the NFL Draft. Ridder, on the other hand, needs work. 

So, if they're both on the board and the Steelers are on the clock, who gets picked? 

