Rumors: Steelers Preparing for Draft-Day Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in position to make a splash during the 2022 NFL Draft. Rumors from across social media says the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints are the two teams prepping for a draft-day move.

Now, you take all rumors with a side of caution. This isn't Adam Schefter or All Steelers reporting news that the Steelers are making phone calls or have a trade in place for a player they want. But accounts who have been correct on a number of rumors this offseason are suggesting Pittsburgh is ready to move.

The Steelers are a team who could move up for the quarterback they're interested in, or move back if there's options at pick 20.

One scenario to keep an eye on is Pittsburgh selecting their pick at 20 and moving back into the first-round to draft their quarterback - or vice versa. It might not sound like something the Steelers would do, but general manager Kevin Colbert said he doesn't want to leave this team without their next QB. That isn't a guarantee it's Mitchell Trubisky.

This is certainly something to keep an eye on as the draft board starts to become clearer.

