Steelers Ready to Trade Up in NFL Draft

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers narrowing in on their quarterback?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been rumored to be preparing a draft-day trade that will shake up the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. There's a lot to dive into here. 

The Steelers and New Orleans Saints have been rumored to be prepping for a move in the opening round of the NFL Draft. That means they're trying to go get Malik Willis, right? 

Would the Steelers move up for another reason? Do they have the draft capital to compete with the Saints in a trade situation? And how far does Willis have to slide before they pull the trigger and get a deal done?

Plus, would the Steelers draft Kenny Pickett over Desmond Ridder? They're doing their homework on everyone but the Pitt star. Is that because they've seen enough of him, or because they've already seen what they need to?

