Steelers Big Questions on Defense
The Pittsburgh Steelers did a lot to fill voids on defense, but there's still questions they need to answer. Some bigger than others.
Yes, the Steelers went out and signed Levi Wallace, re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon and gave Devin Bush a partner with Myles Jack. They still need a safety, and their front seven is beginning to bring worry when you look past the surface.
Find out where the Steelers can find solutions this year and beyond to keep this defense one of the best in the NFL.
Plus, plenty of NFL Draft questions, less than two weeks before Pittsburgh's first pick.
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
