Analyst Doubts Steelers' George Pickens' Ceiling
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' need for a wide receiver is more dire than many think, if one NFL analyst is correct about the state of the pass-catchers right now.
It's widely understood the Steelers need wide receiver help after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers but many assumed they just needed a supporting piece for George Pickens, who would be solidified as the No. 1 option. Still, Matt Williamson, a former NFL scout, says they will need to try and find a top option because Pickens isn't ready for that role.
“Their need there is massive,” Williamson said on the Breakfast with Benz podcast with Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. “I think they have a strong No. 2 [George Pickens] that aspires to be a No. 1, and three No. 4s. When it’s all said and done, one of them will probably be on the outside looking in. I don’t know that all three of those guys make the team. I thought, by now, that the other shoe would have dropped on the Johnson trade, and somebody would have been added that’s a legit, starting veteran wide receiver. I’m a little shocked that hasn’t [happened].”
The Steelers have made few moves to address the void Johnson, who accounted for 391 catches, 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns over his five seasons in Pittsburgh, leaves behind. They signed veterans Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson and have 2022 draft pick Calvin Austin III under contract for another two seasons, but none of them figure to be reliable options as No. 2 or less. A trade for 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk appears to still be on the table and the NFL Draft later this week will provide plenty of tempting options to build out a thin group of pass-catchers.
As of right now, Pickens leads the way in the Steelers wide receivers room after posting his first career 1,000-yard season in his second year. After a 2023 campaign in which he posted 1,1140 yards and led the NFL in yards per reception (18.1), some assumed he was headed for stardom. But Williamson thinks he still has a ways to go.
