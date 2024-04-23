All Steelers

Steelers Discussing Brandon Aiyuk Trade Package

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in talks with the 49ers on a trade for their star wide receiver.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs
Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to hammer home their interest in trading for 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, who could be the missing piece for an offense that needs playmakers in the passing game desperately.

According to a report from Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, the Steelers have even laid out the details of a potentially lucrative trade package for Aiyuk and are simply waiting for the 49ers to reciprocate the interest.

"Sources: The Steelers REALLY like Brandon Aiyuk," Fillipponi wrote on Twitter. "They’ve discussed what a trade package would look like. And that could include a 2025 1st round pick. They just need the 49ers to show interest in talking trade. That still hasn’t happened. Stay tuned."

After trading away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers have done little so far to address their void at wide receiver, other than sign veterans Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, neither of whom seem poised to adequately replace Johnson's production. Calvin Austin III could be an option but he hasn't proven much in his one active year of NFL football.

So the Steelers are looking elsewhere for help in the passing game. Either they will be able to land Aiyuk, who has hauled in 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons, the latest of which ended in a second-team All-Pro selection, or reach for a wideout in the coming NFL Draft.

The Steelers are eager to get their Johnson replacement sooner rather than later and Aiyuk would almost surely be an upgrade over whoever they could land in the draft, which is why their reported offer includes something as valuable as first-round pick.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 