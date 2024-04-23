Steelers Discussing Brandon Aiyuk Trade Package
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to hammer home their interest in trading for 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, who could be the missing piece for an offense that needs playmakers in the passing game desperately.
According to a report from Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, the Steelers have even laid out the details of a potentially lucrative trade package for Aiyuk and are simply waiting for the 49ers to reciprocate the interest.
"Sources: The Steelers REALLY like Brandon Aiyuk," Fillipponi wrote on Twitter. "They’ve discussed what a trade package would look like. And that could include a 2025 1st round pick. They just need the 49ers to show interest in talking trade. That still hasn’t happened. Stay tuned."
After trading away Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers have done little so far to address their void at wide receiver, other than sign veterans Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, neither of whom seem poised to adequately replace Johnson's production. Calvin Austin III could be an option but he hasn't proven much in his one active year of NFL football.
So the Steelers are looking elsewhere for help in the passing game. Either they will be able to land Aiyuk, who has hauled in 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons, the latest of which ended in a second-team All-Pro selection, or reach for a wideout in the coming NFL Draft.
The Steelers are eager to get their Johnson replacement sooner rather than later and Aiyuk would almost surely be an upgrade over whoever they could land in the draft, which is why their reported offer includes something as valuable as first-round pick.
