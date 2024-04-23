Steelers Insider Shuts Down Last Hope for Tyler Boyd
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd appear to be on different pages, and despite some holding out hope that a deal gets done, it appears the thought of the two sides coming together is gone.
For the last several weeks, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly has said the "ship has sailed" on Boyd coming to Pittsburgh. Still, many want the window to remain open. But during an interview with 93.7 The Fan, he reiterated that it's likely not happening.
"I don’t think so man. I think they are waiting now; I think sometime after the draft, these free agents don’t count toward the compensatory picks," Kaboly said. "I can see him going someplace like Kansas City because, obviously, they need a wide receiver right now with [Rashee] Rice up in the air. Unless something crazy happens, which I don’t think will, I don’t think Boyd’s coming here."
The Fan's Andrew Filliponi reportedly during the Boyd watch that the Steelers offered a $10 million contract over two years for the former Bengals wideout.
Boyd remains an unsigned free agent, but he's expected to land somewhere after the NFL Draft. As for the Steelers, they've raved throughout the offseason about how deep the wide receiver class is in the draft itself. Chances are, they add one to their roster over the weekend.
