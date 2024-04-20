Analyst Has Pittsburgh Steelers' Perfect Draft WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a true No. 2 wide receiver to pair with George Pickens and many think the NFL Draft is where they'll find that kind of player.
In fact, CBS Sports' Emory Hunt has a specific player in mind that he believes would be perfect for the Steelers to take in the draft this year - Florida State's Keon Coleman.
“So one guy I have in mind, absolutely, is Keon Coleman, because he’s cut from the same cloth as George Pickens,” Hunt told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the Chipped Ham and Football podcast. “I love guys that go up there and attack the football and do things in a spectacular manner. And Coleman to me is someone that’s just a spitting image of Pickens.”
Coleman is considered a mid-second or very early third round pick. A former four-star recruit, Coleman has accounted for 108 receptions, 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The comparisons to Pickens are rooted in his ability to come down with jump balls, strong hands and massive, 6'4 frame.
The Steelers shipped Diontae Johnson out to the Panthers in exchange for conerback Donte Jackson and signed Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson in free agency. They own pick No. 51 in the second round and No. 84 and 98 in the third round, which could be used to land Coleman.
