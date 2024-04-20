All Steelers

Analyst Has Pittsburgh Steelers' Perfect Draft WR

One NFL Draft analyst has a specific wide receiver he loves for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stephen Thompson

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4)
Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a true No. 2 wide receiver to pair with George Pickens and many think the NFL Draft is where they'll find that kind of player.

In fact, CBS Sports' Emory Hunt has a specific player in mind that he believes would be perfect for the Steelers to take in the draft this year - Florida State's Keon Coleman.

“So one guy I have in mind, absolutely, is Keon Coleman, because he’s cut from the same cloth as George Pickens,” Hunt told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on the Chipped Ham and Football podcast. “I love guys that go up there and attack the football and do things in a spectacular manner. And Coleman to me is someone that’s just a spitting image of Pickens.”

Coleman is considered a mid-second or very early third round pick. A former four-star recruit, Coleman has accounted for 108 receptions, 1,456 yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The comparisons to Pickens are rooted in his ability to come down with jump balls, strong hands and massive, 6'4 frame.

The Steelers shipped Diontae Johnson out to the Panthers in exchange for conerback Donte Jackson and signed Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson in free agency. They own pick No. 51 in the second round and No. 84 and 98 in the third round, which could be used to land Coleman.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 