Insider: Steelers Could Sign Former Dolphins Center
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have a center on their roster, and while they do have options in the 2024 NFL Draft, one insider believes the team has a backup plan they could look at if things don't fall their way.
The Athletic's Mark Kaboly believes the Steelers could look at sign former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams, if they don't land a center in the opening rounds of the NFL Draft. To this point, they've brought in several options for pre-draft visits, including Jackson Powers-Johnson, Graham Barton and Zach Frazier.
"I think right now would do no good because he’s not gonna be able to practice. Let’s see what maybe Herbig can do, I don’t think they’ll move James Daniels there, he was too much of a solid guy at right guard and he’s in a contract year, I wouldn’t want to move right there," Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan. "Maybe throw Spencer Anderson in there and those guys or whoever, if they bring somebody else in, a mid-to-low level guy and see if they can succeed. If it’s an obvious no, then you have that backup plan to maybe bring in Connor Williams."
Williams, 26, is coming off a torn ACL, keeping him at the bottom of potential signings during free agency. Still, the former second-round pick has started 77 games in his NFL career.
If the Steelers don't add a center, they could look at Anderson or Nate Herbig as an option to start. Neither is a natural center, leaving question to how well they'd fill the roll if given the opportunity.
