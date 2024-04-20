All Steelers

Broncos Shut Down Steelers Trade Thoughts

The Pittsburgh Steelers can scratch off another wide receiver option.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking for a veteran wide receiver to line up alongside George Pickens. And until now, Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton seemed like an option they could explore.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos have received multiple trade calls from other teams but have no intentions of trading Sutton at this time. Sutton hasn't shown up for voluntary workouts to start the offseason program, but the team still believes he'll be on the roster in 2024.

Sutton, 28, has started 69 games in his career, catching 298 passes for 4,259 yards and 24 touchdowns. Last season, with Russell Wilson as his quarterback in Denver, he caught 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Steelers have looked into options throughout the NFL Draft and seem to be locked in on adding another starter next to Pickens. Sutton may be off the table for now, but if he remains away from the team, he could be an name worth monitoring after draft weekend.

