Julio Jones Makes Steelers' Biggest Question Mark Much More Concerning

Nothing got easier for the Steelers in the Julio Jones trade.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a glaring weakness on defense, and it happens to be a position that defends - maybe - the most explosive position in the AFC.

With the addition of Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, the wide receivers in the conference are now unmatched. Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Keenan Allen are now part of a group that has secured one of the greatest receivers of the generation.

Not to mention Jones is now playing alongside A.J. Brown.

Meanwhile, the Steelers don't have a slot corner, and if they do have one in Cam Sutton, they don't have an outside corner. Right now, it's equally as nerve-wracking to think they don't have a set-in-stone starter at either position.

Pittsburgh squares off against the Titans on Dec. 19. By then, they need to find a solidified third member of their cornerback group. If they don't, it's pretty much impossible to stop Jones and Brown, not to mention putting extra energy into slowing down Derrick Henry.

Jones ranked No. 1 in wide receivers last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

They also believe he and Tannehill are a great match for each other.

Impossible to stop? No. But if the Steelers were worried about their secondary before, they're really sweating now.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

10 Greatest Moments of Ben Roethlisberger's Career

Stephon Tuitt's Brother Killed in Hit-and-Run

Malik Hooker Visits Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger Building Fun Relationship With WRs

Steelers Edge Rushers Ranked Top 5 Last Season

Tunch Ilkin Retires to Focus on ALS Treatment

Cam Sutton Never Thought of Leaving Steelers

Dwayne Haskins Making Headlines at OTAs

James Washington Focused on Now, Not Later, With Steelers

NFL.com: Alex Highsmith Steelers Most Underappreciated Player