Report: Malik Hooker Visits With Steelers

The free agent safety spent Thursday with his hometown team.

Free agent safety Malik Hooker spent Thursday visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport.

Hooker, 25, spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted 15th overall in 2017. In 36 games, including 35 starts, he totaled seven interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

Hooker has been connected with the Steelers all offseason. A New Castle grad and Ohio State standout, Hooker brings a hometown storyline at minimum.

The Steelers also denied Terrell Edmund’s fifth-year option this offseason, leaving nothing for certain after the 2021 season.

Hooker has had injury troubles throughout his career. In four years, he’s been unable to play all 16 games, playing just two last year after a torn achilles.

The Steelers current backups to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Edmunds is Antoine Brooks Jr., Miles Killebrew and rookie Tre Norwood.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

