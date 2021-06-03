Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

AllSteelers Talk: Dwayne Haskins Making Headlines at Steelers OTAs

Dwayne Haskins is turning heads early in his Pittsburgh Steelers career.
Author:
Publish date:

OTAs are in full swing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Find out who's impressing, what other teams are saying, and what still needs to be done off the field.

Around The 412's Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks join AllSteelers Talk.

The Steelers are at Organized Team Activities and quarterback Dwayne Haskins is turning heads. Hear what some of the biggest names in the locker room have to say about the former first-round pick and how it leaves the door open for a new backup to Ben Roethlisberger. 

Not everyone is the AFC North is found of the Steelers. Donnie Druin spoke with journalists across the division to see how the Browns, Ravens and Bengals feel about Pittsburgh this season. The responses might upset you.

What's most concerning about this Steelers team? As the team begins preparing for the 2021 season, we ask the question - what's the biggest question mark?

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

You May Also Like:

James Washington Focused on Now, Not Later, With Steelers

NFL.com: Alex Highsmith Steelers Most Underappreciated Player

Ben Roethlisberger Impressed With Dwayne Haskins

Steelers Get Boost in Week 2 of OTAs

T.J. Watt Ranks Top 10 in NFL

What is the AFC North Saying About the Steelers

Steelers Projected to Receive Two Comp. Picks in 2022

Le'Veon Bell Says Steelers Should've Paid Him When They Could

Zach Banner, Devin Bush on Track for Training Camp

T.J. Watt Has Third-Best Odds for DPOY

Untitled design (58)
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talk: Dwayne Haskins Making Headlines at Steelers OTAs

2021_OTA_0602kr_1554
News

James Washington Focused on Now, Not Later, With Steelers

USATSI_15987253_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Sign Ja'Marr Chase, Joseph Ossai to Rookie Contracts

USATSI_15391552_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Analytics Expert Names Alex Highsmith Steelers Most Underappreciated Player

2021_OTA_0601ce_0383
News

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Impressed With Dwayne Haskins

2021_OTA_0525ce_1115 (1)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Approached Steelers About Taking Pay Cut This Season

2021_OTA_0601ce_0202
News

Steelers Get Offensive and Defensive Boost to Start Week 2 of OTAs

USATSI_15223890_168388034_lowres
News

CBS Ranks Steelers' T.J. Watt Top 10 in NFL