AllSteelers Talk: Dwayne Haskins Making Headlines at Steelers OTAs

OTAs are in full swing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Find out who's impressing, what other teams are saying, and what still needs to be done off the field.

Around The 412's Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks join AllSteelers Talk.

The Steelers are at Organized Team Activities and quarterback Dwayne Haskins is turning heads. Hear what some of the biggest names in the locker room have to say about the former first-round pick and how it leaves the door open for a new backup to Ben Roethlisberger.

Not everyone is the AFC North is found of the Steelers. Donnie Druin spoke with journalists across the division to see how the Browns, Ravens and Bengals feel about Pittsburgh this season. The responses might upset you.

What's most concerning about this Steelers team? As the team begins preparing for the 2021 season, we ask the question - what's the biggest question mark?

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

