Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Hoping to Play vs. Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their starting cornerback on the field in Week 7.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon since Week 3 of the regular season. Heading into Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, he could be back on the field on Sunday Night. 

Witherspoon practiced for the first time since the injury yesterday as a limited participant. He told All Steelers he expects to continue practicing throughout the week and test his injured hamstring. 

"I felt good," Witherspoon said about practice. "Just getting out there, getting back out. Just felt good being back out there and playing ball with the guys."

The hope is for Witherspoon to return by Sunday night and be on the field against the Dolphins. Throughout the week, he'll continue to progress toward that goal.

"Really trying to see what position I'll be in to play on Sunday," Witherspoon said. "That's what we're doing during the week, is just slowly progressing. Seeing how my body responds."

He'll have two more practices and a walk-through to determine his status for Week 7. He'll need to practice fully at some point before the Steelers allow him to return to the field on game day. 

But when asked if the door is open to playing against the Dolphins, he kept it straight-forward. 

"Absolutely."

