Why JuJu Smith-Shuster Won't Be With Steelers Next Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers and JuJu Smith-Shuster are not the match made in heaven as they once were years ago.

When general manager Kevin Colbert drafted Smith-Shuster in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the team was enamored with his explosive playmaking ability on the field from the start.

He averaged 15.8 yards per reception in his rookie season while accounting for seven receiving touchdowns. Additionally, he broke off a 97-yard reception for a score that season that had many in Steeler Nation excited for his future.

However, things changed after his impressive 2018 Pro Bowl season. In 2019 he missed four contests due to injury and only reeled in three receiving touchdowns compared to 7 in his first two seasons. In addition, he saw a decrease after what was an incredible 2018 campaign.

Many attributed production decrease to injury; however, something changed in the past two seasons, namely in 2021.

Before the year began, the Steelers and Smith-Schuster were undecided on whether the former USC standout would be back in the Black and Gold. After lengthy deliberations, the two parties reached a deal where Smith-Shuster would play in Pittsburgh for one season.

However, he only participated in five games in 2021 and was a non-factor on the field. Off the field, he has been presenting the organization with passive-aggressive messages regarding his future with the team.

While he has done tremendous amounts for the city of Pittsburgh, it appears both parties have fallen out of favor with one another from a football standpoint.

With a new quarterback and plenty of young receivers on the roster and in the NFL Draft and free agency, a change of scenery is on the horizon for the former fan favorite.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Should Steelers Be in Contention for Jimmy Garoppolo?

What's Next for Diontae Johnson and Steelers?

This OT Prospect Embodies Steelers Mentality

Steelers Defense Could Become Elite by Adding Top CB

Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason