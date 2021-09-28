Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Doubles Down on Steelers Criticism

The Bengals wideout has been adamant the Pittsburgh Steelers "gave up" in the loss.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is no stranger to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's never seen a black and gold team play like they did this past Sunday.

Boyd said Monday that the Steelers "gave up" late in their Week 3 matchup. "

"I think the good thing about that win was not only did the Steelers feel that, everybody in the country felt it," Boyd told reporters. "Because the last plays of the game for them, they gave up. You could see it. They had three drops in a row. For a team to see that is giving us more power, giving us the antidote to know how good we are."

The Bengals wideout then doubled-down on his words with a tweet rehashing his thoughts on the Steelers.

The Steelers fell to the Bengals 24-10 and many point to the team's 4th and goal try with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Ben Roethlisberger dumped a -1 yard pass off to Najee Harris on 4th and goal from the 11 yard line and had everyone's head shaking afterwards.

The Steelers are 1-2 following back-to-back home losses. They travel to Green Bay to take on the 2-1 Packer this Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Sit Pretty Low in Week 4 Power Rankings

Stephen A. Smith Needs Special Music to Share Steelers Thoughts

Steelers Get Positive News on JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs vs. Packers

4 Reasons Not to Give Up on the Steelers

Can the Steelers Fix It?

Steelers Record-Long Sack Streak Ends

Najee Harris Breaks Steelers Receiving Record

Mike Hilton Waives Off Steelers Fans as Bengals Win

Roethlisberger: There's Pride in Playing for the Steelers