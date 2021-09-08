September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search

Alualu, Highsmith and Green Listed on Steelers First Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers first injury report of the season includes three starters.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury report of the 2021 season, listing three players with missed practice time. 

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and center Kendrick Green were limited participants on Wednesday. Highsmith is dealing with a groin issue while Green's injury is his thumb. 

Behind Green would be J.C. Hassenauer. Highsmith's replacement would be Melvin Ingram.

Nose tackle Tyson Alualu missed practice with an elbow injury. Isaiah Buggs is listed as the backup.

The Steelers will travel to Buffalo this weekend to play the Bills on Sunday. Their long-standing rule is players must practice on Friday to be eligible to play that weekend. 

The good news for the Steelers is linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice for the first time this season. He missed training camp and the preseason while negotiations on a contract extension continue.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

T.J. Watt Returns to Practice

Ben Roethlisberger Doesn't Hold Back on T.J. Watt Deal

Both Steelers and T.J. Watt are Right - And Wrong

Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

Steelers Preparing With Full Roster for Week 1

Mike Tomlin 'Optimistic' on T.J. Watt Deal

Steelers Expect T.J. Watt to Play Week 1

Steelers Release Week 1 Depth Chart

Steelers Name 2021 Captains

Tunch Ilkin Passes Away After Battle With ALS

2021_OTA_0602ce_1209
News

Alualu, Highsmith and Green Listed on Steelers First Injury Report

2020_Practice_0923kr_0633
News

T.J. Watt Returns to Steelers Practice

USATSI_13261530_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Doesn't Hold Back on T.J. Watt Deal

USATSI_14992029_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talk: Steelers Need to Sign T.J. Watt

USATSI_13720868_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

One Thing's for Sure, T.J. Watt and the Steelers are Both Right - and Wrong

USATSI_15113468_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Sign Former Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad

USATSI_13327845_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Three to Practice Squad

2021_OTAs_0610ce_1314
News

Steelers Preparing With Full Roster for Week 1