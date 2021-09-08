Alualu, Highsmith and Green Listed on Steelers First Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers first injury report of the season includes three starters.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury report of the 2021 season, listing three players with missed practice time.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and center Kendrick Green were limited participants on Wednesday. Highsmith is dealing with a groin issue while Green's injury is his thumb.

Behind Green would be J.C. Hassenauer. Highsmith's replacement would be Melvin Ingram.

Nose tackle Tyson Alualu missed practice with an elbow injury. Isaiah Buggs is listed as the backup.

The Steelers will travel to Buffalo this weekend to play the Bills on Sunday. Their long-standing rule is players must practice on Friday to be eligible to play that weekend.

The good news for the Steelers is linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice for the first time this season. He missed training camp and the preseason while negotiations on a contract extension continue.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

