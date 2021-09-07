Steelers Preparing With Full Roster for Week 1

Outside a few IR players, the Pittsburgh Steelers are practicing at full strength for Week 1.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers should have everyone as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 1 of the regular season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told media during his weekly press conference that the Steelers will begin preparing for Week 1 without any injuries.

This includes outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has not participated in practice throughout training camp and preseason. Watt is negotiating a contract extension, but Tomlin anticipates he'll return to practice and play in Week 1.

The Steelers did place three players on Injured Reserve prior to the start of the practice week. Right tackle Zach Banner, defensive end Stephon Tuitt and running back Anthony McFarland will not be available to the team for at least the first three weeks.

Tomlin did not provide much update on any of the injuries, saying he "hasn't asked many questions" about their status.

"To be honest with you, I hadn't asked a lot of question and that's why I'm being somewhat vague about the guys that have been placed on IR," Tomlin said. "I focus my energy on the guys that are going to be in a helmet in the stadium this weekend."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

