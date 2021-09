Steelers Release Week 1 Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their lineup for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 starters - and backups - are official.

The Steelers released their first regular season depth chart of the year as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills.

Offense

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins

Running Back: Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Kalen Ballage

Fullback: Derek Watt

Wide Receivers: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ray-Ray McCloud

Wide Receiver: Diontae Johnson, James Washington

Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool

Tight End: Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry

Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr., Joe Haeg

Left Guard: Kevin Dotson, Rashaad Coward

Center: Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenaur

Right Guard: Trai Turner, B.J. Finney

Right Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor, Joe Haeg

Defensive

Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Defensive End: Chris Wormley, Carlos Davis

Nose Tackle: Tyson Alualu, Isaiah Buggs

Left Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Melvin Ingram, Jamir Jones

Left Inside Linebacker: Devin Bush, Marcus Allen, Ulysees Gilbert III

Right Inside Linebacker: Joe Schobert, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson

Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith, Melvin Ingram, Jamir Jones

Left Cornerback: Joe Haden, Justin Layne, Ahkello Witherspoon

Right Cornerback: Cameron Sutton, James Pierre

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tre Norwood

Strong Safety: Terrell Edmunds, Miles Killebrew

Special Teams

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Holder: Pressley Harvin III

Punter: Pressley Harvin III

Longsnapper: Christian Kuntz

Kick Returner: Ray-Ray McCloud, Benny Snell Jr., James Pierre

Punt Returner: Ray-Ray McCloud, Diontae Johnson, James Pierre

The Steelers kickoff against Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 12.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

