Steelers Emerging Star Suffers Back Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of a Week 8 bout with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Safety DeShon Elliott (back) did not participate after playing 60 snaps against the New York Jets in Week 7. There was never any previous mention of his injury postgame or during head coach Mike Tomlin's press conference on Tuesday, but his availability will be closely monitored in the coming days.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was limited, though Thursday marked the first time he participated in any capacity since leaving Pittsburgh's Week 4 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) did not participate and is unlikely to be ready from a physical standpoint to play this week.
He has not practiced since suffering his injury in Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys, and there currently isn't a ton of information available regarding his outlook or how long he'll remain out.
Center Zach Frazier (ankle) is in a similar spot to Herbig, having not played or practiced since departing the Steelers' Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was seen as week-to-week immediately after going down with his injury, and it's hard to envision a world in which he suits up until after the Week 9 bye.
Linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) and offensive tackle Dylan Cook (foot) both are in the midst of their 21-day windows to return from the reserve/injured list. Matakevich was limited in his first day of participation since going down in Week 2 while Cook was a full participant after practicing all of last week.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) was a full participant, and it looks like he's in good shape to dress on Monday. He did not play against the Jets, though he registered as a full participant in the team's final practice ahead of the contest before ultimately being downgraded to questionable and ruled inactive.
Cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder) is in a similar boat, as he left Pittsburgh's win over the Jets with his injury, though he registered as a full participant on Thursday.
Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (calf) was limited while rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) did not participate after being inactive last Sunday.
