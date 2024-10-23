Steelers WR List Gets Even Smaller
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' list of potential trade options continues to narrow as the Kansas City Chiefs land wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports.
Only 24 hours ago, the belief was that the Steelers were likely the favorite for any wide receiver trade that happens next. That included, and was believed to be by some, Hopkins. It wasn't, and their list is now becoming very short, which limited options to choose from as they try to strike a deal in the next two weeks.
The Chiefs landed Hopkins for a conditional fifth-round pick that has the potential to become a fourth. While Pittsburgh would need a different trade package as they already have Justin Fields for a conditional sixth that could become a fourth, a mid-round pick likely wasn't deterring them from a move.
Now, they'll start looking elsewhere. While Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin are coming on stronger in recent weeks, and Russell Wilson provides a lot of optimism for the passing game, Pittsburgh has been very clear about their intentions.
After chasing Brandon Aiyuk all summer and then calling about Davante Adams, this team clearly wants another wideout next to George Pickens. Those options are more limited, but still include names to monitor.
To this point, Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams and Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets appear to be the biggest names potentially available. Jets wideout Mike Williams is also expected to be on the market.
With each passing trade, the belief Pittsburgh lands another receiver shrinks, but it's too early to thinkg they're calling it quits on trying. Chances are, general manager Omar Khan is trying to be the next move, and there's almost no one left in front of them who is known to be looking as hard as the Steelers and the Chiefs were.
So, it appears the Steelers are next. But the list is much shorter than when they started.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!