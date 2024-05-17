Analyst: Cam Heyward Hold Out Non-Issue For Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- News that Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman and captain Cameron Heyward would be sitting out of Organized Team Acivities while he awaits an contract extension from the team set off alarms around the Steel City but one of his former teammates says it's a non-issue.
Ryan Clark, who played three seasons on the back end of his own long NFL career with Heyward on the Steelers, says the team shouldn't be concerned at all about whether Heyward gets to OTAs on time or not - it's standard operating procedure for players of his age.
"I believe it's nothing," Clark said on NFL Live this week. "It's part of what happens as players get a little older. Get to the end of some of their contracts. ... I'll tell you a little story about Mike Tomlin. As I got up in age also along with Troy [Polamalu], he would call us both on the same day and he'd ask us, 'What week do y'all want to come to OTAs?' And we'd both ask him the same question - 'Do you want us on different weeks or together?' And he'd normally go together. An that's when we would go."
Clark believes Heyward, who's spent all of his 13 seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, will get some deserved leeway from head coach Mike Tomlin as he tries to get another payday and continue preparing for another season.
"Coach Tomlin isn't one of those coaches who forces people into OTAs," Clark said. "Cam is the ultimare professional. ... He's one of those guys you can count on for consistency."
